Isiah Pacheco injury status: Will Chiefs RB play in Super Bowl vs 49ers?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is into his second Super Bowl in as many years as he looks to make it multiple titles with the AFC West franchise. But will Pacheco take his place in Las Vegas for the NFL's penultimate game?

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in each playoff game for the Chiefs and while he was under an injury cloud for the Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship clash, he played. So when he suits up, good things happen.

Pacheco notched 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, as he had another solid season in the league.

There is nothing to suggest that Isiah Pacheco won't be starting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl and also, Pacheco had 24 carries and four receptions against the Ravens.

Isiah Pacheco could play pivotal role in Super Bowl

While most of the eyes are drawn to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, Isiah Pacheco could be one of the most important players for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Protecting Mahomes is the key to the Chiefs winning back-to-back titles and being able to halt the likes of Nick Bosa from getting to Mahomes is paramount.

Pacheco and the run game can slow down the 49ers' pass rush, and looking at how the Chiefs have used their second-year running back, they rely on him a lot.

The Chiefs use Pacheco and the run game to ease the offensive pressure on Mahomes. Last year in the Super Bowl, he totaled 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, so we envision the Chiefs giving Pacheco a decent amount of carries this time around too.

In two of the three playoff games this season, Isiah Pacheco has totaled 24 rushing attempts, and against the Buffalo Bills, he had 15 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.

After dealing with a toe issue prior to the AFC championship game, Pacheco came through with flying colors, and now he is primed to have a big say in the outcome of the Super Bowl.