It's fine – Brady downplays heavily wrapped right elbow

Tom Brady downplayed his elbow injury after the New England Patriots' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL on Sunday.

The Patriots slipped to a second straight defeat, edged 23-16 by the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium to fall to 10-3 this season.

Brady's right elbow was heavily wrapped as he arrived to face the media, but the quarterback insisted he was OK.

"I just got hit right on my elbow, it's fine," the 42-year-old told reporters.

"Probably be on the injury report, but I'll be there next Sunday [against the Cincinnati Bengals]."

Brady went 19 of 36 for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss to the Chiefs.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, who was unwilling to criticise officials despite some controversy, said the Patriots' offense was simply unable to deliver at key times.

"We got the ball, we moved it, we had some plays there where we could've scored and just couldn't quite," Brady said.

"We had a fourth down, we had some other ones in a red area, couple of fourth downs, just didn't make the plays when we needed to make 'em."

He added: "We've just got to go out and try to play better and try to win next week's game so, disappointing but not going to feel sorry for ourselves, try to go back to work and do a better job."