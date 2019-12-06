It's losing, losing, losing - Jones tired of Cowboys slump

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not try to sugarcoat his team's latest loss after they fell to a third straight defeat against the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

A 31-24 loss at Soldier Field increased the pressure on Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who had been defended by Jones in the wake of the Thanksgiving defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Jones had said he would not make a coaching change last week and was hopeful of the Cowboys embarking on a winning streak, but the latest loss leaves Dallas at 6-7, albeit they are still top of a poor NFC East.

Asked if he thought the team was "going backwards", Jones told reporters: "It's levelled out here. It's losing, losing, losing.

"I'm not trying to be funny here, but the point is that we've got to win a football game. I don't care what the standings are, what the numbers are."

Jones has already said he expects Garrett to be "coaching in the NFL next year", though he did not explicitly say that will be with his franchise.

Yet the Cowboys owner denied the uncertainty surrounding Garrett's position has led to Dallas' on-field struggles.

"The same way that my praise of them has contributed," he argued.

"You may have noticed I've been praising them too. So much for words, seriously. So much for words.

"I don't think so.

"We know that that score didn't indicate how bad they beat us. The score was a lot closer, they beat us real good."