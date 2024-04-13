  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • J. J. McCarthy to miss NFL Draft? Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

J. J. McCarthy to miss NFL Draft? Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 13, 2024 06:00 GMT
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
J. J. McCarthy to miss NFL Draft? Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

Michigan Wolverines icon J. J. McCarthy was one of the best quarterbacks in the country during his collegiate football career. The dynamic passer led the Wolverines to an improbable national championship run and was the perfect QB for Jim Harbaugh's offense.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, McCarthy was viewed as an early second-round pick by the NFL Draft, with most analysts unconvinced about his star ability. However, following the just concluded college football season, his stock has risen, and he's a clear first-round pick.

Thus, it might have surprised some when J. J. McCarthy's name wasn't on the list of attendees at the NFL Draft stage in Detroit. That's right, McCarthy was not part of the 13-player list invited by the NFL to the upcoming Draft.

There are only three quarterbacks who will attend the NFL Draft stage in Detroit, and the Michigan Wolverines product isn't among them. This article will take a look at the players who have been invited to attend the Draft in person.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

Here's a full list of players who have been invited to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in person:

  • Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Tigers - Wide receiver
  • Caleb Williams, USC Trojans - Quarterback
  • Dallas Turner, Alabama Crimson Tide - Edge rusher
  • Darius Robinson, Missouri Tigers - Edge rusher
  • Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels - Quarterback
  • J.C. Latham, Alabama Crimson Tide - Offensive tackle
  • Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers - Quarterback
  • Laiatu Latu, UCLA Bruins - Edge rusher
  • Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers - Wide receiver
  • Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes - Wide receiver
  • Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo Rockets - Cornerback
  • Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies - Wide receiver
  • Terrion Arnold, Alabama Crimson Tide - Cornerback

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Here's a look at the first-round order heading into the upcoming Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?