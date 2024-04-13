J. J. McCarthy to miss NFL Draft? Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

Michigan Wolverines icon J. J. McCarthy was one of the best quarterbacks in the country during his collegiate football career. The dynamic passer led the Wolverines to an improbable national championship run and was the perfect QB for Jim Harbaugh's offense.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, McCarthy was viewed as an early second-round pick by the NFL Draft, with most analysts unconvinced about his star ability. However, following the just concluded college football season, his stock has risen, and he's a clear first-round pick.

Thus, it might have surprised some when J. J. McCarthy's name wasn't on the list of attendees at the NFL Draft stage in Detroit. That's right, McCarthy was not part of the 13-player list invited by the NFL to the upcoming Draft.

There are only three quarterbacks who will attend the NFL Draft stage in Detroit, and the Michigan Wolverines product isn't among them. This article will take a look at the players who have been invited to attend the Draft in person.

Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Detroit

Here's a full list of players who have been invited to attend the 2024 NFL Draft in person:

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Tigers - Wide receiver

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans - Quarterback

Dallas Turner, Alabama Crimson Tide - Edge rusher

Darius Robinson, Missouri Tigers - Edge rusher

Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels - Quarterback

J.C. Latham, Alabama Crimson Tide - Offensive tackle

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers - Quarterback

Laiatu Latu, UCLA Bruins - Edge rusher

Malik Nabers, LSU Tigers - Wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes - Wide receiver

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo Rockets - Cornerback

Rome Odunze, Washington Huskies - Wide receiver

Terrion Arnold, Alabama Crimson Tide - Cornerback

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Here's a look at the first-round order heading into the upcoming Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs