Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update: Latest on Bengals WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Ja'Marr Chase was not the most prolific receiver in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills, but he was still decent with four catches for 41 yards.

He was definitely more than happy to sacrifice his personal stats to elevate his fellow pass-catchers, like Tyler Boyd (eight catches for 110 yards) and tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample (both of them receiving touchdowns).

But now he has a pressing issue to address, and any fantasy footballer who has stock in him must take notice and be wary.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ja'Marr Chase injury update

Ja'Marr Chase vs Buffalo Bills

On Monday, Ja'Marr Chase was briefed about his back injury by The Athletic's Paul Dehner. He said:

"I’m just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team.

"All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy."

Head coach Zac Taylor, meanwhile, told the Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith:

"He's sore right now. Impossible to say the day after the game. We'll take it day to day."

What happened to Ja'Marr Chase?

Ja'Marr Chase v San Francisco 49ers

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year fell on his back while unsuccessfully attempting to make a second-quarter catch. He still managed to complete the game, even connecting on a crucial reception in the fourth quarter.

But according to him, his back "got worse as the game went on" and has left him "pretty sore just moving around."

When will Ja'Marr Chase return?

Ja'Marr Chase v Tennessee Titans

With the right treatment, Chase can be back to full health come practice and play in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, which is what the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to do.

But just in case the injury is worse than thought and requires him to sit out and target Week 11 or later, they have plenty of offensive options. Trenton Irwin had a stellar five-game stretch in 2022 when he was called up in Chase's absence and shone against the Arizona Cardinals this season as Tee Higgins' injury replacement.

The Bengals can also go for a two-tight end lineup against a Titans defense anchored by Pro Bowlers Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. Drew Sample, Irv Smith Jr. and Tanner Hudson were stellar on Sunday, and their size can matter, whether it be when blocking for Joe Mixon or catching passes against similarly-sized or smaller defenders.