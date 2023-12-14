Ja'Marr Chase injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is having a career year in 2023. The LSU alum has been a beacon of hope in a miserable season for the Super Bowl-chasing Bengals. He ranks near the top five in most significant WR statistics.

We will look at the injury status of the in-form player ahead of Cincinnati's game against the Minnesota Vikings. We will highlight the injury that he's dealing with, his potential availability for SNF and his proposed return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Ja'Marr Chase injury update

Ja'Marr Chase missed the Cincinnati Bengals' first training session of the week with an ankle injury. He appeared on the second injury report of the week following their win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was listed as a limited participant following Wednesday's training session.

Chase's return to training is a massive plus for the Bengals, who are still reeling from losing Joe Burrow to a season-ending wrist injury. Hence, his fellow LSU alum's fitness is paramount if the Bengals wish to have a real shot at progressing deep into the postseason.

What happened to Ja'Marr Chase?

Ja'Marr Chase hurt his ankle during the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 14 win over the Colts. He had arguably his worst game in weeks against the Colts. The Pro Bowler finished the match with three catches for 29 yards and zero touchdowns. It was clear that Chase was dealing with an injury. So it was unsurprising when the pacey wideout missed Tuesday's training session.

Chase is by far the Bengals' best receiver. The seasoned veteran put up a stat line of 89 receptions, 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Chase is a solid safety blanket for emergency quarterback Jake Browning, who will likely close the year in Joe Burrow's place. Those are mighty shoes to fill, but a little more bearable with pass catchers like Chase and Tee Higgins.

When will Ja'Marr Chase return?

Speaking to reporters after the Cincinnati Bengals' Wednesday training session, Ja'Marr Chase said he will play in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Pro Bowler added that he felt no discomfort during practice on Wednesday.

Furthermore, NFL insider Ian Rapoport says that Chase will be just fine. Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Chase should be okay and that his injury should not keep him off the field. This will be music in the ears of Cincinnati Bengals fans and Chase's fantasy football managers.

