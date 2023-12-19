Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Latest on Bengals WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Is Ja'Marr Chase now the leader of the Cincinnati Bengals?

Ever since he lost his main provider in Joe Burrow, the top wide receiver has become more vocal in the locker room. Just over a week ago, he had told Geoff Hobson that circumstance had led him to be more active:

"That's not something I do. I just lead by example and my game. [But] in the huddle I was speaking up a little more."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahead of the Bengals' Week 16 matchup, however, Chase is hurting. What happened, and will it affect how a fantasy footballer perceives him?

Ja'Marr Chase's injury update

Ja'Marr Chase makes a reception vs the Jacksonville Jaguars

On Monday, Ian Rapoport announced a shocking development: according to an MRI, Ja'Marr Chase has a separated shoulder and will miss some time; and that potentially includes the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Expand Tweet

That will mean another premier offensive weapon lost for the defending AFC North champions. Joe Burrow is already out for the season with a torn carpal ligament.

What happened to Ja'Marr Chase?

Ja'Marr Chase makes a reception vs the Minnesota Vikings

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings, which moved them up to third in the division. Chase had just completed a 24-yard catch while being triple-teamed, but then he was spotted favoring his shoulder.

He managed to complete two more snaps before being subbed out. After the game, head coach Zac Taylor called the injury "tough":

"There was not much he could do. And you could tell him coming off the field after one of Tee [Higgins'] touchdowns, there was no way he was going to be able to play with that for the rest of the day."

The 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year finished the night with four catches for 64 yards but no touchdowns.

When will Ja'Marr Chase return?

Ja'Marr Chase warms up before the game v Baltimore Ravens

No one exactly knows what Ian Rapoport means by Ja'Marr Chase missing "some time", but as mentioned before, it is expected to include the Steelers game.

Should that happen, the earliest he can return is in Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs on New Year's Eve, but there is also the possibility that he will instead be rested for the remaining regular-season games, then reactivated for the playoffs, assuming they make them.

In the meantime, the Cincinnati Bengals will have to lean on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, with one of Trenton Irwin and rookies Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones likely to be elevated.