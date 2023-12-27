Ja’Marr Chase injury update: Latest on Bengals WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of the key offensive contributors for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is still in the running for a postseason berth. However, Chase may be sidelined again in Week 17.

Chase was sidelined for the Bengals' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. It's possible that he won't be available for the team's next postseason push against the Kansas City Chiefs. After leaving the Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings, the leading receiver for the Bengals was declared ineligible for the following contest.

Per CBS Sports, Chase appears more likely to return in Week 18 or possibly in the Wild Card round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The practice participation list is expected to be released on Wednesday. It will also shed further light on Chase as the Bengals prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs. Before the game against the Steelers, Chase did not partake in any practices, as the Bengals had indicated last week.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Ja'Marr Chase?

In Week 15, Ja'Marr Chase hurt his shoulder playing against the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared uneasy at first, clutching his chest, and walked away from the grass for some time. But shortly after, he was withdrawn, gripping his shoulder and hurting.

The Bengals revealed that the receiver sustained an AC joint sprain the day following the game. Chase skipped practice all week. Therefore, the team decided to bench him against the Steelers, although Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor hadn't initially ruled him out for the Week 16 match. Although Chase's shoulder is not a long-term injury, he'll not recover by Week 17.

Expand Tweet

When will Ja'Marr Chase return?

Ja'Marr Chase missed the Pittsburgh Steelers game last week due to a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 15.

If Chase receives a "limited" tag during Cincinnati's practice on Wednesday or Thursday, he could play in Week 17.

Though there hasn't been an official announcement, reports indicate Chase won't play against Kansas City.

Chase has accumulated 1,156 yards on 93 catches and seven touchdowns this season, making him Cincinnati's leading receiver. Quarterback Jake Browning will depend on Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins for another week if Chase cannot play against the Chiefs.