Jack Jones landing spots: 3 best destinations for CB after Patriots release

The New England Patriots have waived young cornerback Jack Jones in a move that has surprised some. With the young defensive player having several off-field issues and his play on the field not up to standard this season, the Patriots decided to part ways.

The bigger question is what is next for the former USC and Arizona State cornerback. With plenty of upside, if the off-field issues can be worked out, Jones showed enough promise in his rookie season that one team might consider him a shot worth taking.

3 landing spots for Jack Jones

#3. Washington Commanders

Jack Del Rio's defense was in firesale mode as Montez Sweat and Chase Young were traded, but young rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes hasn't exactly hit the ground running in Washington.

Adding Jones to the secondary unit at a low cost could be a good addition. Also, with Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, Jones has two pro cornerbacks to learn from as he looks to kickstart his career.

#2. Green Bay Packers

If there is a team that could use an injection, it could be the Packers. Currently 11th in the league for points allowed per game (20.2), Green Bay, for some, is a good place for Jones to land.

With Rasul Douglas and Jaire Alexander, Jack Jones could do wonders in the Packers' secondary if the off-field issues get sorted.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

If there is a team that loves giving players with a history of off-field issues, it's the Dallas Cowboys. But also, given their current cornerbacks, adding Jack Jones could prove fruitful.

Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland are the starters right now with Trevon Diggs. But the talent level drops a touch with Jourdan Lewis and Nahshon Wright.

Adding Jones could prove a nice piece of business and Dan Quinn can work well with another ball-hawking CB.

With Gilmore on a one-year deal, having Diggs, Bland, and Jones as the CBs going forward next year could be impressive.