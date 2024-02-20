Jackson Powers-Johnson Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Oregon star

Is Jackson Powers-Johnson the best center available in the 2024 NFL draft?

Many teams in the NFL may have that position under lockdown by an existing player, leaving the Oregon Duck with possibly few opportunities to showcase his talents. However, it is still a safe idea for them to draft him just in case.

He has already acquitted himself quite well, winning the Rimington Trophy as the top center in college and being named an All-American and All-Pac-12. But the question remains: where will Powers-Johnson end up?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson Powers-Johnson's draft profile

Jackson Powers-Johnson began his football story at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. There he played both offense and defense, amassing 124 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two interceptions.

He committed to Oregon and initially sat on the bench as a freshman, playing 11 games. For the 2021 Alamo Bowl, he was shifted to defense, before returning to offense in 2022 and starting one game.

Powers-Johnson was finally elevated to the starting center role in 2023. He broke out, earning all his accolades in that season.

An analysis of him reveals someone who is mobile for his size (6-foot-3, 320 lbs) and shows awareness of where the defense will try to cut off the play, whether it be a pass or run. And given his past as a defensive lineman, he can also prove to be a versatile addition to the other side of the ball.

However, he can also be quite sloppy at times; and there may also be doubts over his future development, especially with most teams seemingly set on their current linemen.

With that said, which teams should take their chances on him?

3 potential landing spots for Jackson Powers-Johnson

#3) Tennessee Titans

Will Levis needs a new person to receive the ball from

The 2023 offseason releases of Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones left glaring holes in the Tennessee Titans' offensive line, which proved to be a contributing factor in the complete collapse of the team once play resumed.

While Derrick Henry continued to be prolific on the ground, his quarterbacks were not as lucky. Ryan Tannehill was benched, while Will Levis factored in too late to make any significant impact.

Moving forward, the Titans have no centers under contract. Powers-Jackson represents their best chance to get a new blocker for Levis and potential new franchise rusher Tyjae Spears.

#2) Las Vegas Raiders

Andre James will be a free agent

Like the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders will have no centers under contract.

Andre James has been a loyal starter, but his time with he team has been largely underwhelming, with only one playoff appearance that ended in the Wild Card round. Furthermore, he has had to deal with similarly underwhelming quarterback play by Derek Carr and Jimmy Garappolo; and with the latter soon to be gone, he may not stick around.

Change is needed, and drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson to snap to Aidan O'Connell or whichever free agent the Raiders gamble on may be the first step.

#1) Chicago Bears

Cody Whitehair's release leaves an open space at center for the Bears

The Chicago Bears made a massive move last week by releasing Cody Whitehair. Granted, he had been struggling as of late, but he was still one of the longest-serving members of the team until then.

His replacement Lucas Patrick played a key role in their 7-10 improvement, but he will be a free agent. This means that both centers may be gone, and the Bears need to act on this.

Does this involve Powers-Johnson? General Manager Ryan Poles looks set to ditch Justin Fields for a rookie, and he may also want protection for that rookie, meaning the former Oregon Duck could prove a great fit.