Jackson to remain Ravens' starting QB despite Flacco return

Lamar Jackson

Joe Flacco is ready to play for the first time in more than a month, but Lamar Jackson is now the Baltimore Ravens' top choice at quarterback.

Coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday that Jackson will get the start this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Flacco the number two option and Robert Griffin III behind them.

Jackson took over as Baltimore's starter after Flacco injured his right hip in an early November loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens have won three of four since then, with Jackson changing the look of the offense as a true dual-threat quarterback. The 32nd overall pick in this year's draft has averaged 84 yards rushing in his four starts, balancing out a sometimes-erratic passing game.

Coach Harbaugh has announced that @Lj_era8 will be the starting QB on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Z7YG323Yg1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 12, 2018

Harbaugh said the decision was simply a matter of determining "what makes us the strongest possible team we can be," but it represents a significant departure after a decade of having Flacco under center.

The 33-year-old has been Baltimore's starter when healthy since Week 1 of the 2008 season and has never appeared in a game in which he did not start, yet the coach says his took the demotion well.

"Joe's been great. Joe's a leader, he's excited, he's looking forward to having a role," Harbaugh told reporters. "Every football player wants to have the biggest role they can possibly have. I'm sure Joe's no different, Robert's no different - I'm sure any player we've got feels the same way.

"But Joe's a pro, he's got class, he's got complete respect in the locker room, and listen, there's a very good chance we're gonna need Joe Flacco and any other player that's in a backup role to win us a football game."

Asked whether the quarterbacks' roles would remain the same going forward, Harbaugh said he was only focused on Sunday's game before adding: "But I'll say this, Lamar Jackson's the starting quarterback."