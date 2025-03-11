Jacksonville Jaguars 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after signing Dyami Brown, Jourdan Lewis in free agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy during the 2025 NFL free agency period as they look to bounce back after a disappointing season. Among their key additions so far have been Jourdan Lewis and Dyami Brown, but they still appear to have plenty of work to do on their roster.

Ad

The franchise should also have their sights set on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where they can further address several holes while adding building blocks for their future. Here's what they could potentially do with their four total picks they have in the first three rounds this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines

Ad

Trending

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, which was a big reason for their overall struggles. It will be crucial for them to improve on this side of the football, so targeting Mason Graham in the first round is a wise move.

He is one of the highest-rated prospects, regardless of position, and is graded as an elite interior pass rusher and run-stopper.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 36: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Ad

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Jaguars will select Matthew Golden in the second round this year. They recently parted ways with Christian Kirk, so despite adding Dyami Brown, they still have a need for wide receivers.

Golden is one of the fastest prospects after running a 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, so he brings plenty of upside.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 70: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Ad

Like Matthew Golden, Maxwell Hairston is also one of the fastest overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class with a 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Cornerback is expected to be a top priority for the Jaguars this year, even after signing Jourdan Lewis in free agency. Targeting Hairston is one way to do so as he could be a sleeper in the third round.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 88: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green Falcons

Ad

The Jaguars currently have two picks in the third round of this year's draft and selecting a tight end with one of them makes a ton of sense. They moved on from Evan Engram during the offseason, so their need for offensive weapons has increased even more.

Harold Fannin Jr. has all of the athletic gifts and receiving production to potentially succeed in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.