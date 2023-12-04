Jaguars vs Bengals Inactives: Who is out for Week 13 MNF?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, with Trevor Lawrence and Co. looking to maintain the form and move to 9-3 on the season.

For the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, sitting at 5-6 and on a three-game losing streak, they need to steady the ship, but defeating the Jaguars in Jacksonville looms as a challenging task, but not impossible as the Jags are 3-3 at home this season.

This game has playoff implications for the Jaguars at 8-3, as they have the No. 3 seed, but the Indianapolis Colts at 7-5 are hot on their heels.

So, who will be inactive for both teams tonight? Let's find out.

NFL inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Per Fox19:

Cincinnati Bengals:

D'Ante Smith - Questionable

Cam Taylor-Britt - Out

Jay Tufele - Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Brenton Strange - Questionable

Travis Etienne - Questionable

Luke Farrell - Questionable

Tyson Campbell - Questionable

So both teams are relatively healthy coming into the game, and with Jacksonville having a host of players who are questionable, we imagine that they will be game-time decisions.

Who should you start today for Bengals vs. Jaguars?

Players that should start for your fantasy team: Travis Etienne, Calvin Ridley, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase and Evan Engram.

On paper, this is a game that the Jaguars should be winning. Without Burrow, the Bengals' offense has looked poor and they could only manage 10 points last week in the 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Additionally, in the last two games, the Bengals have failed to get more than 272 total yards of offense, which isn't ideal.

Jacksonville has won seven of their last eight games and is on a roll. They will fancy their chances against a Cincinnati team in freefall.

Jacksonville's offense has been putting up numbers over the last fortnight, as they have had over 380 total yards of offense and put away the Houston Texans 24-21 last time out.

So both teams have opposite form lines and in the absence of Burrow, it looks like a tough task for the Bengals to win their sixth game of the year. It is the NFL, so never say never, but if they are the team many think they are, Jacksonville will win tonight and move to 9-3 on the season.