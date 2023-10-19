Jaguars vs. Saints TNF Week 7 Predictions, Odds, and Picks - October 19 | NFL 2023 Season

The 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the 3-3 New Orleans Saints to kick off Week 7. Jacksonville enters the matchup after a 37-20 win over their AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. They are currently on a three-game winning streak.

New Orleans is coming off a Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans on the road, but won in Week 5 over the New England Patriots, also on the road.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints Game Details

Fixture: Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) vs. New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Date & Time: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

Spread

Jaguars +1.5

Saints -1.5

Moneyline

Jaguars -104

Saints -112

Total

Over 39.5 (-115)

Under 39.5 (-105)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: Picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with their three-game winning streak. This week, the Jaguars face one of the better defenses in the league in New Orleans.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Colts. Take the over of 66.5 rushing yards at -113 this week against the Saints.

New Orleans' offense has been average at best but their running back Alvin Kamara has at 15 carries in two of his three games this season. Take the over of 14.5 carries at -125 against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: Key injuries

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (Knee) - Out

QB Trevor Lawrence (Knee) - Questionable

CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring) - Out

DT DaVon Hamilton (Back) - Out

OT Walker Little (Knee) - Out

G Brandon Scherff (Ankle) - Questionable

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf) - Out

QB Derek Carr (Right Shoulder/Chest) - Unspecified

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR Chris Olave (Toe) - Unspecified

OT Landon Young (Hip) - Out

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Concussion). - Out

FS Tyrann Mathieu (Foot) - Questionable

Jaguars vs. Saints: Head-to-head

The New Orleans Saints are 5-2 all-time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They last played in October 2019, in which the Saints won by a score of 13-6. It was New Orleans' fourth straight win over Jacksonville.

Jaguars vs. Saints predictions

This matchup could be low-scoring, given the uncertainty of the health of both starting quarterbacks. The defense and the run game might win this game along with a big play or two in the pass game. Jacksonville is on a winning streak and looking to widen its lead in the AFC South.

Prediction

Jacksonville gets the win by a 21-17 score over New Orleans.

