Jake Browning or Baker Mayfield: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 15?

Entering Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, most fantasy football leagues are either in the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs.

Regardless of your league settings, Week 15 is crucial to your squad's success, meaning picking the right quarterback has never been more important.

Both Jake Browning and Baker Mayfield may be seen as streaming options, but with so many QB injuries in 2023, they'll likely start for many fantasy teams this week. Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson and Justin Herbert have been ruled out for the rest of the year, so fantasy streamers could make or break your season.

Is Jake Browning a good fantasy football option in Week 15?

Jake Browning has stepped up in lieu of the injured Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a slow start in that game and the following week versus the Steelers, Browning has looked excellent in his last two outings - wins over the AFC South pair Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

In the last two weeks, Browning has passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a further two, throwing just one interception. He ended both weeks as QB4 in fantasy realms, putting the Bengals in the mix for a Wildcard playoff spot at 7-6.

Overall, this season, Browning is QB32 but averages 15.0 fantasy points per game, more than the likes of Derek Carr and Desmond Ridder.

Week 15 sees Browning and the Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allow just 16.5 fantasy points per game to QBs, with 11 teams allowing fewer. Minnesota allows 218.3 passing yards per game, which is almost league average.

Is Baker Mayfield a good fantasy football option in Week 15?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield may be on his fourth team in just over two years, but he's put his team in a position to win regularly this season. As things stand, the Buccaneers are tied for the top spot in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Despite being seen as a streamer option for most of the year, Mayfield is ranked QB15 ahead of Justin Fields and Geno Smith. He's passed for 2,934 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions - developing an instant rapport with star WR Mike Evans, who just recorded his tenth-straight 1,000-yard campaign.

Mayfield may be getting hot at the right time, passing for two touchdowns rushing for another in the Bucs' win over the Falcons in Week 14 and putting up 20.1 fantasy points in the process.

Week 15 sees Mayfield and Tampa Bay take on the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has been stingy against the pass this year, allowing just 200.2 yards through the air per game - the 8th fewest in the NFL. They also allow just 16.1 fantasy points to QBs per outing, representing a tough matchup for Mayfield.

Jake Browning vs Baker Mayfield: Who to start in Week 15?

If you own both Browning and Mayfield but can only start one, consult our start/sit analyzer to help you decide.

Our analyzer says to start Baker Mayfield over Jake Browning in Week 15. Despite coming in on a hot streak, Browning faces a tougher defense than in the last two weeks. Meanwhile, Mayfield may be catching fire at the right time and can be your fantasy savior.