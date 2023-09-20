Jakobi Meyers injury update: Latest on Raiders WR for Fantasy Football Week 3

Jakobi Meyers missed the Week 2 game and the Las Vegas Raiders had a hard time facing the Buffalo Bills, losing 38-10 in a game where they had no chances whatsoever. Meyers was expected to return to the field in Week 3, but there are still a few corners to clear.

Let's understand what is barring Meyers from a full return and whether he'll feature in Sunday night's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Jakobi Meyers Injury Update

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver entered the concussion protocol after suffering a nasty hit from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson in their Week 1 game. Jackson was fined $14,819 for the hit - he also had a huge pop on a Washington Commanders player on Week 2, which had the league considering suspension but ultimately declined to do so.

Meyers is considered the WR2 on the Raiders' roster. He signed with the team in a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason after spending the initial parts of his career with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas' WR1, Davante Adams, is considered one of the best in the league.

Jakobi Meyers returned to practice on Wednesday and was pictured alongside Adams, who was also banged up during the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which is a great sign for both players featuring against the Steelers on Sunday night.

What happened to Jakobi Meyers?

He was on the receiving end of a huge hit from Kareem Jackson right in the middle of the field and was later diagnosed with a concussion. He had to clear all the steps from the protocol in order to be allowed to return to the field, but couldn't do it in time to face the Buffalo Bills.

Meyers amassed some excellent nine receptions, 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in his debut for the Raiders. Another player who was making his first game was Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed in March via free agency and took over from Derek Carr as the starter quarterback.

Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers started their careers with the New England Patriots. Garoppolo also worked there with Josh McDaniels, the current Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Curiously, who might remember Meyers for the player who threw a game-winning touchdown to Chandler Jones last year... when he was a member of the Patriots.

He was also fined $10,927 for taunting during his Week 1 touchdown celebration.

When will Jakobi Meyers return?

All signs are pointing to Jakobi Meyers returning to the field on Week 3's Sunday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His return to practice on Wednesday is the biggest step towards his return.

With the two teams sitting at a 1-1 record, this game will be vital for boosting their playoff aspirations. Neither is considered one of the favorites in their divisions, but stockpiling wins to earn a wild-card berth.

Josh McDaniels declined to confirm if the wide receiver will feature on Sunday, saying that the team is "moving through the protocol the right way" and "we can't declare anything right now". Still, it's difficult to imagine he will be out for a longer time.