Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week.

He agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles on a five-year, $255 million deal that included $179 million guaranteed. He is set to earn $51 million per season. The deal also has $15 million in incentives.

Hurts officially signed his deal on Monday morning and spoke to the media. At the press conference, Hurts was asked why he didn't chase a fully-guaranteed contract. Hurts said the reason is because championships are better than money.

“Money is nice, Championships are better."

Fans roasted Hurts for his 'championships over money' comments just after becoming the richest player in NFL history.

Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStapless



Can Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl?

Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has improved steadily in each of the three seasons he's been in the NFL.

As a rookie, he sat behind Carson Wentz for most of the season before seeing some action late in the season, going 1-3 as the team's starting quarterback.

In his second season, he took over as the team's full-time starter and led them to a 8-7 record, which was good enough to make the playoffs. They lost in the first-round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This past season, he led the Eagles to a 15-1 record and had a career campaign, leading them to the Super Bowl. He threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of passes. He also ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

