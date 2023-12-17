Jalen Hurts illness: Is Eagles QB playing in Week 15 vs Seahawks?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been downgraded to questionable to play on Monday against the Seattle Seahawks. Hurts, who has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season, is also suffering from an illness that got worse overnight and is traveling to Seattle away from the team.

The Eagles are not in a good run of form, losing the previous two games to the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, their two biggest challengers in the NFC. Not only they don't have the best record in the league, but they're currently second place in the NFC East - although with a much easier schedule than the Cowboys.

The Monday Night Football game could see both teams with their backup quarterbacks. Geno Smith is not expected to play due to a groin injury, with Drew Lock expected to start for the Seahawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

If Jalen Hurts indeed can't go, it would be Marcus Mariota starting for the Eagles. This would be his first game as a starter for Philadelphia - he was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and signed a two-year deal as a backup quarterback during the offseason.

Jalen Hurts salary: How much is the Eagles quarterback's salary?

Hurts received a five-year contract extension with a total value of $255 million, which makes him the highest-paid player in history. Approximately $180 million is guaranteed, amounting to around 70% of the contract.

In addition, for the first time in the Philadelphia Eagles' history, a player will have the “no-trade clause”, meaning Jalen Hurts can veto being traded if he wants to.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith expected to miss Monday Night Football

Smith has been listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. He missed the Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers, and Drew Lock got the start. He threw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lock has been 8-14 as a starter in the NFL ever since being a second-round pick for the Denver Broncos in 2019. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2022 as part of the blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson.