Jalen Ramsey fantasy outlook: Should you draft Dolphins CB after latest injury?

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best all-around cornerback in the NFL during his career. His versatility is a big reason why, proving that he can contribute in many defensive areas besides just man coverage. He has also been reliable and durable, missing just five total games across his seven years in the NFL.

However, that durability is in danger of changing after Jalen Ramsey suffered an alarming leg injury in training camp. He reportedly tweaked his knee in a defensive coverage against Tyreek Hill and immediately hobbled to the sidelines. After being checked out, he was eventually carted off the field and into the locker room for further evaluation.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is terrible news for the Miami Dolphins, who recently acquired Ramsey via trade with the Los Angeles Rams. It also puts his Fantasy Football outlook in serious jeopardy.

If he's forced to miss extended time and sit out any regular season games, he may be best avoided in upcoming fantasy drafts for the 2023 NFL season.

If Jalen Ramsey is able to avoid serious injury, he will make for a solid cornerback or defensive back selection for IDP formats. Despite being 28 years old, he quietly put together the best statistical season of his entire career las year.

He also set new career highs in many categories, including 88 total tackles and 18 passes defended and tied his career high with four interceptions, while recording the first two sacks of his career.

The dynamic contributions make Ramsey much more attractive than most cornerbacks in Fantasy Football. Contributing in other point-scoring categories besides just interceptions significantly increases his value.

His move to the Dolphins for the 2023 NFL season also creates an opportunity to be even better in fantasy than he was last year. He currently ranks as a top 20 defensive back in IDP leagues, with more upside than most cornerbacks.

Dolphins' move gives Jalen Ramsey more Fantasy Football upside

Jalen Ramsey

Being traded to the Miami Dolphins likely gives Jalen Ramsey higher fantasy value than he had with the Los Angeles Rams. This is mostly because he's surrounded by a much better team.

He joins Xavien Howard in a strong defensive secondary, so offenses won't be able to outright avoid Ramsey. This can create more opportunities for interceptions.

The Dolphins' offense also hopes Ramsey's fantasy uspide in 2023. They are expected to be one of the highest-scoring teams this year, as long as Tua Tagovailoa can remain healthy.

Scoring a ton of points will often force the opposing offense to throw more passes, again creating additional opportunities for Ramsey to rack up fantasy points in IDP leagues.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer