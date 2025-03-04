James Bradberry landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue CB after Eagles release

The Philadelphia Eagles have chosen to move on from James Bradberry. The move comes in the wake of the team already releasing Darius Slay as it looks to lean into turning the page in its secondary.

However, that leaves Bradberry to pick up the pieces. As a Super Bowl-winning cornerback, he has at least one clear argument on his side. No matter where he goes, he will bring plenty of playoff and Super Bowl experience. He missed the 2024-25 postseason but was present for the Eagles' 2023 Super Bowl run.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the cornerback as he heads into his age-31 season.

Teams that should pursue James Bradberry

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

The Ravens appeared to be on pace to challenge Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship once again. However, for as much as their running game surged and their offense as a whole, their pass defense let them down.

Baltimore was near the top of the charts in rushing defense but was near the bottom in pass defense. The budget this year should lean heavily toward bolstering the secondary. Adding James Bradberry would give the unit a jumpstart to its renovation heading into the NFL draft.

#2 - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the rest of the Detroit Lions get ready to leave the tunnel - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions were another defense that fell apart at the seams as last season progressed. Adding Bradberry could help fortify the secondary to hopefully guard against a similar result happening again.

The Lions could hope that their injury bug doesn't strike twice, but hoping is rarely the solution in the NFL, especially from a general manager's position. Bradberry also brings playoff experience, so the unit won't likely have to worry about a playoff meltdown under stress from the cornerback.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled like the Lions and the Ravens. However, they appear to be further away than those two teams. They were a case of a red-hot offense let down by their defense.

They will need to figure out a solution to replace Chris Godwin, but they can't forget about their secondary that ranked 29th against the pass per ESPN analytics. Acquiring James Bradberry adds a player with playoff experience who can help improve the unit as a whole. The move would likely be a solid fit.

