James Conner injury update: Latest on Cardinals RB for Fantasy Football Week 10

James Conner is one of the closers in the Arizona Cardinals offense, as proven by his 22 combined rushing touchdowns in 2021 and 2022. He also added 675 receiving yards and four touchdowns in those seasons. Surprisingly, the Cardinals are still a top-10 rushing team in his absence.

However, Arizona has struggled to generate points with him, averaging only 16.8 points per game, the fifth-worst in the league. The Cardinals hope things will turn out for the better in Conner’s impending return, especially now they are at 1-8.

James Conner Injury Update

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals hope to open the practice window for James Conner.

Meanwhile, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reported that Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Conner is excited to get back on the field.

Conner has missed ten games since joining the Cardinals in 2021. He missed Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2021 season due to a heel injury. Last year, he sat out four games due to an issue with his ribs.

Players under injured reserve are expected to miss at least four games. After which, the team has five weeks to open the player’s practice window. Once that window is activated, the team has three weeks to decide whether to elevate the player to the 53-man active roster.

What happened to James Conner?

New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals

Conner’s injury spoiled what was one of the best starts in his career. He incurred a knee injury during their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He exited that game with six carries for 46 yards, giving him 364 rushing yards and two touchdowns in five matches.

James Conner’s impending return boosts a struggling Cardinals offense that scored zero points versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. Aside from knee, heel, and rib injuries, Conner has also nursed ankle, quadricep, and shoulder injuries throughout his NFL career.

When will James Conner return?

NFL Pro Bowl

If everything goes well, James Conner will see action in Week 10 at home against the Falcons. However, the Cardinals have a three-week deadline for activating the two-time Pro Bowl running back once he returns to practice.

Maximizing that window means he could return as late as Week 13 when the Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Between those games are a road trip to the Houston Texans and a home game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Conner’s return will pique the interest of fantasy football players, given his ability to score touchdowns and his 5.4 yards per carry average before the injury. Add him to your squad if he’s available. Likewise, those who held on to him will reap the rewards as he retakes his spot in the Arizona backfield.

