James Conner replacements: 5 RBs fantasy football managers should target feat. Ollie Gordon II

As Ollie Gordon II may know, James Conner is down for the count. After suffering a gruesome ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals running back is slated to miss the season. This serves as a blow to many fantasy managers, but now isn't the time to panic.

There's still the chance of one RB1-type player available. If he's not available, other options are to help get through Week 4 in the hopes of a new quality long-term option opening up.

One logical solution would be to target Trey Benson, who is likely to get more work this season without Conner. However, Benson has already put up nearly double-digit games every week this season. As such, he likely isn't available on the waiver wire, but there are other options. Turning elsewhere, here's a look at five running backs you can target to help fill the void left by James Conner.

#1 - Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Cam Skattebo at Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Cam Skattebo dominated in 2024 with the Arizona Sun Devils, and he's now slated to be the New York Giants' top running back for the next couple of weeks. Tyrone Tracy is slated to miss multiple games due to a dislocated shoulder, per the New York Post.

If Skattebo hits, the incumbent Giants starting running back could return as a backup. He's not likely to be available, but if he is, grab him ASAP. If you can get him, you might not even notice James Conner missing from your lineup.

#2 - Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

Ollie Gordon II at Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Ollie Gordon II started the season third on the depth chart and has already climbed into the second slot. He isn't likely to overtake De'Von Achane, but he did see his carries skyrocket in Week 3 up to nine from one in each of the two previous games.

Ollie Gordon II scored a touchdown in Week 3, which could give him even more opportunities in the future. This would be good news for managers looking to replace James Conner.

#3 - Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

NFL fans are already groaning about D'Andre Swift, and with the back working through injuries, adding his backup might be wise if things take a turn for the Chicago Bears running back. He has earned at least five carries in his last two games, so the door is cracked open as a potential solid choice to help replace James Conner if Ollie Gordon II isn't available.

#4 - Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Devin Singletary running with the football - Source: Imagn

As a short-term addition, Devin Singletary makes sense. With Tyrone Tracy out of the picture, Singletary is due to see a workload increase. However, it is unclear if Cam Skattebo will become the team's bellcow overnight or if the team will start things slow.

As such, starting him should only be considered for the most desperate of situations left by losing James Conner if Ollie Gordon II or Kyle Monangai are not available.

#5 - Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Justice Hill at Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

With Derrick Henry suddenly going the route of Melvin Gordon in terms of fumbling the football early and often, Justice Hill could see an uptick in carries. The Baltimore Ravens are in a dangerous spot at 1-2, and are likely taking a long look in the mirror.

It's unlikely they will completely shut down Henry, but it's worth getting in front of the situation if you are looking for depth to replace James Conner.

