James Cook contract extension: Projecting Bills’ RB’s market value after Saquon Barkley’s $41,200,000 deal

James Cook is a two-time Pro Bowler and an integral part of the Buffalo Bills offense. Cook has made the postseason in all three years of his professional football career, and he's one of the most exciting young running backs in the league.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Cook is due for a contract extension with the Bills. The Bills need to renew his contract before the start of the season to avoid a sticky situation in 2026.

However, due to Saquon Barkley's new blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, it looks like the Bills will have to dole out the big dollars to secure Cook's signature. With that in mind, let's examine the Bills RB's market value after Barkley broke the RB scale.

How could Saquon Barkley's deal affect James Cook's next contract?

Following Ian Rapoport's announcement of Saquon Barkley's two-year, $41.2 million extension on Tuesday, James Cook quote replied with

"Good business!”

Hence, it's clear that the Georgia Bulldogs product is watching, and he's expecting the Bills to do the needful. Remember, Cook said on Instagram in February that he wants $15 million per year.

Furthermore, it's hard to fault Cook's demands as he knows first-hand the short nature of an elite RB's career. James Cook's older brother, Dalvin Cook, used to be one of the best at his position but he's struggled for playing time since he left the Minnesota Vikings.

Dalvin Cook has since played bit part roles for the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys despite amassing four straight 1,000 rushing yards seasons between 2019 and 2022. Hence, James Cook is just trying to secure the bag just in case the Bills opt to move in a different direction in the next half decade.

Saquon Barkley's new deal might be a turning point for one of the most maligned positions on the Gridiron. Barkley is tied to the Eagles for arguably his peak running back years, and the rest of the league will likely take notice.

Cook has thrived in his three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills despite sharing carries with dual threat MVP quarterback Josh Allen. It's now up to the Bills to either pay him or risk losing him in free agency as early as next offseason.

