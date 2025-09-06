Jayden Daniels or Russell Wilson Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for QBs ahead of Commanders vs. Giants clash

Sunday’s NFC East matchup between Washington and New York brings two quarterbacks into sharp fantasy focus. The Commanders and Giants kick off at 1 p.m. ET, and managers must decide between a second-year breakout candidate and a veteran nearing the twilight of his career.

Ad

Sportskeeda’s “Who Should I Start?” tool projects a wide gap in Week 1 fantasy value, creating a straightforward call for most lineups.

Jayden Daniels' fantasy outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jayden Daniels begins his second year as one of the most explosive dual-threat quarterbacks in the league. Last year, he produced 3,568 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions and led Washington in rushing with 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

His overall production helped land him in a top billing along with other top fantasy quarterbacks.

Analysts have pointed out that Daniels averaged 23.7 fantasy points per game in contests he both started and finished, trailing only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson last year. His ability to generate points through both passing and rushing sets him apart from traditional pocket passers.

Washington has bolstered its roster around Daniels for 2025. The team traded for receiver Deebo Samuel, drafted offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, and added veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Wideout Terry McLaurin and rookie Luke McCaffrey round out a deeper receiving group.

Ad

Brandon Coleman’s move to guard and the eventual return of right guard Sam Cosmi strengthen the offensive line.

Daniels drew a challenging opponent in Week 1. The Giants finished last season ranked eighth in pass defense, allowing 210.6 yards per game. They limited opponents to just one 300-yard passer and only one three-touchdown performance all year.

Russell Wilson's fantasy outlook

NFL: New York Jets at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson begins the season under center for New York after stops in Denver and Pittsburgh. He no longer possesses the rushing value that made him a consistent fantasy starter. Over the last four seasons, he has averaged between 13.1 and 22.7 rushing yards per game, which is a far cry from his earlier totals.

Ad

Despite this decline, Wilson is still capable of being a strong fantasy contributor in spurts. In 2024, he had six games with at least 16 fantasy points, and two of those came over 24 points.

His deep passing touch also remains effective, as he ranked near the top of the league in completion rate on long throws last season.

The broader picture, however, points to limited fantasy appeal. Wilson’s averages over the past four seasons have fallen between 15.8 and 17.8 points per game.

Ad

Wilson’s opening test comes against a Washington secondary that improved late last season and added Will Harris, Trey Amos and Jonathon Jones in the offseason. With those reinforcements and Mike Sainristil shifting back into the slot, analysts project a difficult Week 1 for the veteran.

Jayden Daniels vs. Russell Wilson: Who should start 'Em, Sit 'Em

The Week 1 fantasy decision is clear. Sportskeeda’s “Who Should I Start” tool projects 22.2 fantasy points for Jayden Daniels compared to just 9.6 for Russell Wilson, creating a substantial gap.

Ad

Daniels’ rushing ability provides a reliable weekly floor that Wilson cannot match. Additionally, the Commanders’ offseason acquisitions, Samuel’s explosiveness and Tunsil’s protection improve both Daniels’ scoring potential and overall consistency.

Recommendation: Start Daniels confidently in Week 1, while Wilson should be approached as a low-priority or bench option for fantasy lineups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.