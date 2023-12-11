Jaylen Waddle or DeAndre Hopkins: Who should I start in Week 14 MNF Fantasy Football?

Jaylen Waddle and DeAndre Hopkins are fantasy football wide receiver options to close out the Week 14 slate of NFL games on Monday Night Football. Managers looking to solidify a victory this week in season-long leagues may be debating between the two, as well as DFS players who are always looking to build the best lineup possible.

With the 2023 fantasy football playoffs beginning next week in most league formats, traditional fantasy managers may have their entire season pending on this final decision. They may be looking to pull off a Monday night miracle or hold off a surging opponent to secure a win.

The following breakdown can help them do so by suggesting the more favorable option between Hopkins and Waddle.

Is Jaylen Waddle a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Jaylen Waddle is a rare wide receiver who serves as the WR2 on his own team but is more productive than the WR1 on most other NFL teams. The Miami Dolphins feature one of the best tandems, pairing him with Tyreek Hill, and their high-powered offense can support both of them in fantasy football. Hill ranks as the overall WR1, while Waddle is currently the WR23 entering Week 14.

This means that Waddle profiles as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3/Flex option on most fantasy rosters. His volume has been one of his most reliable weapons in fantasy football as he has earned at least five targets in all of his games this year. He has also been targeted eight times in each of his past three games and has finished among the top 20 PPR WRs four times this season.

Up next for Waddle is a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 on Monday Night Football. They present a favorable matchup as they are currently allowing the tenth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Dolphins are also massive favorites to win the game, so if they score as much as they are expected to, Waddle should benefit from the potential game script.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

DeAndre Hopkins joined the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2023 NFL season to serve as the clear WR1 in their offensive scheme. They were desperate for help at the position, so landing one of the most productive wide receivers of this generation was a wise move.

While he is not the fantasy football superstar he was in his prime, he has still been a consistently reliable contributor. Hopkins has finished among the top 30 wide receivers in PPR leagues six times in 12 games this season. This includes two top-eight finishes this year and ranking among the top 15 in two of his past three games.

Since rookie Will Levis took over as the starting quarterback, Hopkins has totaled five touchdowns in six games with at least five targets in all of them. While his volume has been reliable all season long with his new team, Hopkins may find it challenging to be productive in fantasy football for Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins.

They rank in the top half of the NFL in limiting fantasy points to wide receivers and recently received a boost when Jalen Ramsey returned from injury. Ramsey may shadow Hopkins, potentially limiting his upside.

Jaylen Waddle vs. DeAndre Hopkins: Who should I start in Week 14 fantasy football?

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Jaylen Waddle makes for a better wide receiver option than DeAndre Hopkins in Week 14 MNF fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. In this particular scenario, it favors Waddle for a higher output.

Their projected fantasy scores and standing in the Week 14 WR Rankings are close this week, but Hopkins comes up just short of Waddle. The Tennessee Titans star is expected to receive more volume, but the Miami Dolphins playmaker is projected to do more with fewer touches. His explosive offense and more favorable matchup this week are some of the reasons why.

The Titans have struggled to defend wide receivers this year, helping Waddle's overall projections. Hopkins is always busy, so volume is never the issue for him in fantasy football, but a solid Dolphins' pass defense could limit his output. Being covered by Jalen Ramsey often has that effect. All of this suggests that Waddle is the preferred fantasy lineup option for Monday Night Football.