Jaylen Warren or Ezekiel Elliott: Who should I start in Week 15 Fantasy Football?

Jaylen Warren and Ezekiel Elliott both have shone at points this year but they've also put up some disappointing performances for fantasy football owners.

As such, picking between the two could be the difference between a boom or a bust, resulting in a game-winning or game-losing swing. Which running back is the correct choice in Week 15? Here's a look at the options.

Is Jaylen Warren a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Jaylen Warren at Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers

Warren has missed the double-digit threshold nine times this year in half-PPR leagues. However, he has only scored less than nine points seven times. As such, the floor has been decent for the running back. As for his ceiling, he's racked up double-digit performances in four games this season.

Three of those double-digit performances came in Week 9, 10, and 11. The hope is that he can return to those heights this week against the Indianapolis Colts. With a decent floor and a high ceiling, Warren is worth a gamble, especially with Mitchell Trubisky now quarterbacking the offense.

Is Ezekiel Elliott a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Elliott at Patriots-Steelers Football

Ezekiel Elliott has played as a backup this season, but based on how the final few games shake out, Elliott has a shot to end the year with more total yards in 2023 than in 2022. With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined with an injury, the upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs could be his best opportunity to explode.

As such and with the game potentially serving as his 'Super Bowl' this year, expectations are high for Elliott. He's coming off his best game of the season by far, so the hope is that he can keep up the workload in a vintage performance.

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Jaylen Warren: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

Ezekiel Elliott and Jaylen Warren are both solid options this week, but the former Cowboys running back gets the nod. According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator, the Patriots running back is forecasted to earn 9.4 points while Warren is predicted to earn 8.4 points.

Ezekiel Elliott vs Jaylen Warren - Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Calculator

Elliott is projected to earn 44.6 rushing yards while Warren is expected to earn 34.2 yards. Elliott has a 60 percent shot to earn a touchdown in the contest while Warren has a 10 percent chance.

Elliott is projected to earn 1.3 receptions for 6.9 yards in the contest. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren is expected to earn 3.6 catches for 26.8 yards.