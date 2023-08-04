Jeff Okudah injury update: $10,600,000 Falcons star set to undergo MRI on his ankle

Jeff Okudah suffered a lower leg injury and was carted off the field during Friday morning's practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to reports, Okudah will have an MRI on his ankle. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hopes that the scan on Saturday will bear positive news. In a post-practice news conference, Smith said:

"Hopefully it's optimistic and he [Okudah] will get back out there."

As per reports, several Atlanta players took a knee and said a prayer together shortly after Okudah was taken off the field.

Okudah is reportedly set to make a whopping $10.6 million in the 2023 season with the Falcons. He was selected third overall by the Detroit Lions in 2020 and signed a four-year, $33.5 million rookie deal with the franchise. He is in the final year of his contract. The player could make a reported $11.5 million next season on the fifth-year player option if Atlanta decide to pick it up.

What did the Falcons give up in the Jeff Okudah trade?

Atlanta Falcons CB Jeff Okudah

According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions for former first-round pick Jeff Okudah.

The cornerback spent three seasons in Detroit and racked up 124 tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown. After playing in just 10 games over his first two seasons with the Lions due to injury woes, Okudah had his best year in 2022. He racked up a career-high 73 tackles, one interception, and seven pass defenses while starting 15 games for Detroit.

The Falcons will want Okudah's trajectory to continue to move skyward. However, they'll presently be hoping that the player's ankle injury isn't too serious as they await the MRI results.