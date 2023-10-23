Jerome Ford injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Fantasy Football Week 8

Jerome Ford has stepped up in a big way for the Cleveland Browns during the 2023 NFL season. He has been filling in as their starting running back after superstar Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He has also become a staple in fantasy football lineups in his new role, especially in the Browns' run-heavy offensive scheme.

Unfortunately for the Browns, as well as Ford's fantasy managers, he suffered an ankle injury during their most recent game. Ankle issues are always alarming for running backs due to the demands of the position, so this immediately jeopardizes his availability for Week 8.

Jerome Ford injury update

Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford was removed from the Cleveland Browns Week 6 victory against the Indianapolis Colts after reportedly suffering an ankle injury. He was unable to return to the game, causing legitimate concern for his potential availability going forward.

While he appears to have avoided an extended absence, NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Ford is expected to miss the next game or two with a high ankle sprain. The Browns have not yet announced his official injury status, nor has his potential availability for their Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

An official update can be expected at some point early in the week leading up to their next game. Most teams release their first official injury report at their Wednesday practice session, so Ford's listing will give a better idea about where he currently stands.

What happened to Jerome Ford?

Ford was on his way to having another solid game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 before his day was ended early by an injury. Before exiting the game, the running back totaled 74 yards and scored a touchdown on just 11 carries. Ford was unable to return to action after being diagnosed with an ankle injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In his absence, Kareem Hunt took over the RB1 duties for the Browns. If Ford is forced to miss any time, Hunt would likely continue to serve as their starting running back. He figures to be a popular waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, with Ford's availability in danger.

When will Jerome Ford return?

It's unclear at this point how severe Ford's ankle injury is, but early reports aren't looking promising for him to potentially be able to play in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. Schefter recently reported a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss a game or two.

Ford's activity at practice this week, as well as his official listing on the Cleveland Browns' injury report, will give a better idea about how long he could be out for, if at all. Fantasy managers will want to closely monitor his updates while putting a backup plan in place for their running back position.

Latest on Jerome Ford injury update: After a surprising practice on Thursday, Ford will be listed as questionable on Sunday vs Seahawks.

