Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for Week 13 Fantasy Football

In the team's first practice of the week leading up to their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was listed as DNP on Wednesday.

Jeudy was the sole member of the Denver Broncos who did not practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

The wideout should still be fine for Sunday though, as head coach Sean Payton has promised Broncos supporters, despite his absence from practice. Following the team's practice, Payton stated, "I think he'll be fine. We'll see him tomorrow.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Jeudy's output hasn't been at the level he had hoped for this season, the Broncos have been on a five-game winning streak, which is the longest in the league right now, and during that run, he has shown off a more upbeat and joyful side of himself. Jeudy has been targeted 53 times thus far this season, accumulating 440 yards on 37 receptions and one score.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy hauled just two catches for 11 yards in the Denver Broncos' Week 12 victory over the Cleveland Browns, which left him almost anonymous.

After last week's game, the 24-year-old wide receiver didn't appear to be hurt, but on Wednesday, Denver's injury report listed him as having a groin issue.

On Wednesday, the player didn't take part in any team, individual, or stretch workouts. Fantasy football managers shouldn't worry too much, though, since Sean Payton, the head coach, discounted Jeudy's injury following practice yesterday. The head coach informed reporters that Jeudy should return to practice on Thursday and be ready for Week 13.

Expand Tweet

When will Jerry Jeudy return?

Due to a groin issue, Jerry Jeudy was not present for the team's practice on Wednesday. Sean Payton, nevertheless, stated that the receiver ought to be available for Denver's Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans, who are on the rise.

After Thursday's practice, the Broncos should issue another report, which should provide additional information about the player's condition before Week 13.

The Denver Broncos, who had only one victory in their first six games of the season, are currently riding an incredible five-game winning streak. They have accomplished this by having their 15th overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft perform better than he did at the start of the season. The team's hopes of making the postseason will be enhanced if Jerry Jeudy stays healthy.