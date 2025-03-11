“Jerry Jones remembered it’s FA” - NFL fans react to Cowboys signing Solomon Thomas for $8,000,000

It took Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys more than 24 hours after the free agency legal negotiation window opened to make their first move. They have now secured the services of former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Ad

The deal was purportedly of two years at a maximum value of $8 million. It was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Fans took the opportunity to remind Jerry Jones that free agency has started. The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most inactive teams in free agency.

This fan tweeted: "Jerry remembered it’s FA"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This fan posted a gif with the caption "Dallas makes a move"

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

This fan highlighted the other needs the team still has to fill. He commented: "Cool. Can he play OL/RB/ and WR too?"

The excitement around the signing was also tepid at best. Solomon Thomas is an eight-year veteran, but he has bounced between teams and has not been a very effective pass rusher. His career high is five sacks in a season.

This fan commented: "Former 2017 3rd overall pick that hasn't surpassed 5+ sacks or 42+ tackles in a season"

Ad

This fan added: "Good for the culture, bad for the field"

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are notoriously small spenders in free agency

The Thomas deal keeps alive a streak for the Dallas Cowboys of being small spenders in free agency. The last time the Cowboys have signed a free agent for more than $6 million in annual value was in 2015 when they signed controversial pass rusher Greg Hardy. Since then, they have been one of the most inactive teams in free agency.

Ad

The other two players they added this free agency period, running back Javonte Williams and guard Robert Jones, are also on one-year contracts below this threshold.

For comparison's sake, there have been 60 free agent players to have signed for a contract with a larger value than that in just the past two days.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys still have work to do to replenish the roster.

They have lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and defensive end Chauncey Golston to NFC East rivals New York Giants. Last year's rushing leader Rico Dowdle, Cowboys 4th all-time sack leader DeMarcus Lawrence and key contributors like Brandin Cooks, Eric Kendricks and Linval Joseph all remain unsigned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.