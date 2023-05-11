With the NFL schedule set to release later on tonight, it was announced today that the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets will host the Chiefs at Metlife Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday Night, which will feature the first Rodgers-Mahomes matchup with Rodgers on the Jets. The two have an even 1-1 record against each other as of right now.

Interestingly enough, this is the first SNF game that the Jets have played since Week 4 of the 2011 season. It's been nearly 12 years since the Jets have last played on Sunday Night.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



NFL schedule leak: The #Jets will return to Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2011 in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, per @BrianCoz. That game will be at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers vs. Mahomes in primetime.

The addition of Rodgers most certainly contributed to the Jets getting a primetime game. They will likely have a few primetime games this season thanks to his signing.

NFL fan were stunned to learn that the last SNF game the New York Jets played in was in 2011. Fans were surprised, as they trolled the Jets for their long awaited return on primetime.

Here's how fans reacted:

BuffLlama @JayDizzyD

Wait the Jets haven't been on SNF since 2011? Lmfao that can't be right 😂





Josh Eisner @Josheisner2



"I've Been Waiting 12 Years for Sunday Night"

Mike @mhc_76



The Jets not having a SNF game since 2011 is one of the craziest factoids in sports

A.J. @austinjarrod_



First SNF since 2011 is crazy

Brian Graham @BrianGraham624



No shock here…first Mahomes-Rodgers matchup. Also, 12 years between SNF games. Poverty.





J. Colton @MyNutsAndColts



The Jets haven't played on Sunday Night Football in 12 fucking years???

Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, the New York Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will be joining the Jets after spending the last 18 seasons in Green Bay.

He will make his debut with the Jets facing new division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The two teams will face off against each other on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. It wasn't announced which team will be the home team.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate NFL schedule: Aaron Rodgers will make his #Jets debut on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the #Bills . That game will be on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. NFL schedule: Aaron Rodgers will make his #Jets debut on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the #Bills. That game will be on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

Rodgers isn't wasting any time in getting familiar with his new division rivals. The Bills-Jets game will be anticipating with each team winning a game in last year's two-game series.

The Jets will face seven teams that made the post-season last season (Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Giants). They'll face their division opponents twice this season (Bills, Patriots, Dolphins), and also the Commanders, Falcons, Texans, Broncos, Raiders, and Browns.

With the addition of Rodgers, the Jets are expected to make a playoff push and contend for a Super Bowl after finishing 7-10, and last place in the AFC East.

The rest of the schedule will be released tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET when the NFL announced the full scheduel release on NFL Network and ESPN.

