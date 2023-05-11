With the NFL schedule set to release later on tonight, it was announced today that the Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Jets will host the Chiefs at Metlife Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday Night, which will feature the first Rodgers-Mahomes matchup with Rodgers on the Jets. The two have an even 1-1 record against each other as of right now.
Interestingly enough, this is the first SNF game that the Jets have played since Week 4 of the 2011 season. It's been nearly 12 years since the Jets have last played on Sunday Night.
The addition of Rodgers most certainly contributed to the Jets getting a primetime game. They will likely have a few primetime games this season thanks to his signing.
NFL fan were stunned to learn that the last SNF game the New York Jets played in was in 2011. Fans were surprised, as they trolled the Jets for their long awaited return on primetime.
Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills
This offseason, the New York Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will be joining the Jets after spending the last 18 seasons in Green Bay.
He will make his debut with the Jets facing new division rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The two teams will face off against each other on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. It wasn't announced which team will be the home team.
Rodgers isn't wasting any time in getting familiar with his new division rivals. The Bills-Jets game will be anticipating with each team winning a game in last year's two-game series.
The Jets will face seven teams that made the post-season last season (Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Giants). They'll face their division opponents twice this season (Bills, Patriots, Dolphins), and also the Commanders, Falcons, Texans, Broncos, Raiders, and Browns.
With the addition of Rodgers, the Jets are expected to make a playoff push and contend for a Super Bowl after finishing 7-10, and last place in the AFC East.
The rest of the schedule will be released tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET when the NFL announced the full scheduel release on NFL Network and ESPN.
