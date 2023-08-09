The first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks is done, and Redditors are setting lofty goals for starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The premier of the sports documentary’s 2023 training camp edition showed the Jets’ preparations for their Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns. But after watching the show, their fans on Reddit are already hyping up the team’s ceiling.

A football fan commented:

“I feel like we’re gonna play the Eagles in the Super Bowl and all this will resurface”

Another Jets fan said:

“Saleh coming in spitting hot fire 🔥”

Here are other reactions to the first episode of Hard Knocks featuring the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets.

Highlights of Hard Knocks Episode 1 featuring the Jets

As the last comment mentioned, it was the first Hard Knocks edition wherein narrator Liev Schreiber went on camera after coming down from a helicopter. Aaron Rodgers has long been a fan of the actor/director and even urged his teammates to talk with Schreiber.

Jets fans couldn’t get their heads around Zach Wilson eating an Uncrustables sandwich at halftime. Seeing him enjoy the snack seems odd, but the team’s followers were taken back down memory lane with Wilson’s every bite.

The first episode of Hard Knocks also featured how Garett Wilson and Sauce Gardner helped improve each other’s craft while remaining respectful. How about Nathaniel Hackett making a Sean Payton reference after their feud?

Aaron Rodgers also praised Gardner, saying he has an opportunity to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame like the newly-inducted Darelle Revis. The episode also showed bits from Gardner’s graduation from the University of Cincinnati.

Finally, the show featured head coach Robert Saleh sharing with his team:

“Did you know that the only bird in the world that will attack an eagle is a crow? It's a crow. There will be a whole lot of crows expecting us to fall on our face.”

This quote might have inspired the first reaction above.

Will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets reach Super Bowl LVIII?

It’s too early to tell if the Jets can add a second Super Bowl title to their trophy case. However, they have the personnel who can lead them to Super Bowl LVIII in Allegiant Stadium.

Aside from Aaron Rodgers, they have the 2022 Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in Wilson and Gardner. New York’s AFC team has playmakers like Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Michael Carter on offense.

On defense, Quinnen Williams recently got a massive contract extension. The Jets also have Carl Lawson, C.J. Mosley, D.J. Reed, and Jordan Whitehead.

Rodgers and the Jets will open the 2023 NFL season against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11.