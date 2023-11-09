Joe Burrow injury: Exploring Bengals QB's status for Fantasy Football Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals franchise QB Joe Burrow is the in-form quarterback in the NFL at the moment. The LSU alum has been on a tear and has led the Bengals to a four-game winning streak.

However, in his last game against the Buffalo Bills, Burrow suffered a minor injury. He was able to finish the game, but in the immediate aftermath, questions were asked about his fitness for the next set of NFL games.

Let's take a look at Burrow's injury in Week 10.

Joe Burrow Injury Update

Joe Burrow suffered a nasty-looking finger injury during Sunday night’s victory over the Buffalo Bills. His finger looked bad during the post-game press conference, but Burrow is a hard nut to crack.

The Pro Bowler still racked up 348 passing yards and two touchdowns in his side's win. So, it's clear that "Joe Cool" wasn't that concerned about the pressure on his throwing hand.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow sustained a painful-looking injury on his index finger during the second quarter of his team's victory over the Buffalo Bills. The injury was sustained just before halftime, but Burrow returned to the game for the second half.

Following the game, a close-up shot with NBC exposed the extent of Burrow's injury. It was a bloody fingertip, and it's a surprise how Burrow managed to throw for over 300 yards in the game.

When asked about the injury following the game, Burrow told sideline reporter Melissa Stark:

"It was just a little scratch. That's football, baby."

When will Joe Burrow return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Burrow will play in his side's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans. At the beginning of the season, Burrow dealt with a calf injury, but as that didn't stop him from playing, we doubt a bloodied finger will either.

The Cincinnati Bengals are picking up form at the right time, and with Burrow at the helm, the sky is the limit. We expect the Bengals to make yet another deep playoff run backed by the highest-paid player in the NFL.