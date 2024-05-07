Joe Burrow pumps brakes on recovery from wrist surgery: "It has good days and bad days"

Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. At the time of his injury, the Cincinnati Bengals superstar had guided his team to a 5-4 record.

The Bengals ended the season with a 9-8 record, missing out on a postseason berth. Ahead of the 2024 season, Burrow spoke to Albert Breer about his injury.

He said:

"The wrist has good days and bad days, just like the knee did. ... We'll be smart about it."

Burrow also added that he couldn't find another QB with the wrist injury he did. He talked with offensive and defensive linemen and linebackers who have had it but emphasized that those guys don't need the mobility in the wrist that he does.

What to expect from Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals are a much better team when Joe Burrow plays, so their fans will hope that he's ready for the opening week of the upcoming NFL season. The Bengals couldn't make last year's postseason without their mercurial quarterback, and the team's pass catchers eagerly await his return.

Ahead of the upcoming season, expect Joe Burrow to replicate his Pro Bowl form when he's fit enough to return to the gridiron. The LSU product is arguably a top-five quarterback in the league when fit, and he's paid accordingly.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, expect the franchise to have a better season than 2023, which started with a whimper and ended in profound disappointment.

The Bengals' fan base has already gotten so used to the team making deep playoff runs that it was a rude shock when the team missed the playoffs in 2023. Of course, excuses can be made about the team missing their franchise QB for the business end of the season, but didn't the Cleveland Browns miss Deshaun Watson as well?

