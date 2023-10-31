The expectations about a possible Aaron Rodgers comeback in the 2023 season have been fueled on Tuesday, with Joe Douglas, general manager of the New York Jets, stating that the team is expecting their quarterback to be back at some point.

It would represent a remarkable comeback for the 39-year-old quarterback, who suffered a torn Achilles just four offensive snaps into the season, breaking the hearts of millions of Jets fans who wanted to see him after many seasons of subpar quarterback play. There's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers is the best thing to happen for the franchise in a long time.

With the general manager stating that they're now expecting Rodgers to return and defy expectations, New York Jets fans were sent into a frenzy - the team has won its last three games and has a real shot at making the playoffs:

Aaron Rodgers comeback: how is his recovery going?

The latest update given by the quarterback happened after Week 6, when he appeared at The Pat McAfee's Show to give a new update to the fans. He has been participating in the show every Tuesday:

It's been more of a grind the last week or so, but a lot of good things were trending towards trying to get down to 100% walking normally. I invited Eli [Manning] last night to play a little catch with me, so maybe on Sunday, I plan on being back for our game as the road team at MetLife. I haven't been on crutches since returning from the game on the 15th. But I don't quite have the strength in my calf to be able to walk without limping.

There's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans would love to see Aaron Rodgers playing for them, but it's pointless to do so if there's nothing to play for.

He tore his Achilles after an offseason full of hope and after just four snaps. It's still unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will return in the 2023 season, but the New York Jets certainly hope he can pull off another miracle.