Joey Bosa injury update: Latest on Chargers LB for Week 12 vs Ravens

Joey Bosa, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, sprained his foot last weekend and now it could possibly end his current campaign.

Bosa sobbed while being carted away from the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers, his head covered in a towel. The edge rusher is likely to be placed on injured reserve due to the foot strain, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley informed journalists on Monday. There is no concrete information yet if his season is indeed over.

Bosa will be placed on the injured reserve, according to Staley, who said, "That's the direction that it's headed." The linebacker would have to miss at least four games if placed on injured reserve.

The Los Angeles team plays the Baltimore Ravens this week. Games against the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders are the next in line. Five weeks from now, against the Buffalo Bills, is the earliest Joey Bosa could possibly be activated from injured reserve.

What happened to Joey Bosa?

Joey Bosa was carried off the field less than five minutes into the Los Angeles Chargers Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers because of a foot injury.

In nine appearances this season, Bosa has racked up 6.5 sacks, 20 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He has been a major motivator for the club this season despite their inconsistency. For the Chargers, who are struggling to contend for the playoffs, his absence could be devastating.

When will Joey Bosa return?

Edge rusher Joey Bosa will undoubtedly miss the next four games after Brandon Staley hinted that he would be placed on injured reserve and the Chargers will have to replace him for a minimum window of these games. Bosa might be out for the entire season as well.

Los Angeles will activate Andrew Farmer II off of its practice squad to replace Bosa, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Media.

In Bosa's absence, the edge rusher will now be available alongside Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, and Justin Hollins.