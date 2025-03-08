Jonathan Allen Landing Spots: 3 teams that should pursue 2x Pro Bowler after Commanders release 

The Washington Commanders released defensive lineman Jonathan Allen on Friday after an eight-year relationship between the player and the team. The Commanders originally intended to trade Allen, but decided to cut him after failing to find any takers.

Ad

Allen was set to enter the final year of a four-year, $72 million deal he signed in 2021. He had a non-guaranteed $15.5 million base salary set for the 2025 season, meaning this move saves the Commanders $16.3 million in cap space.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jonathan Allen had drawn attention from other teams, but they felt as though the Commanders would release him if they didn't find a trade partner. Now, the market is open for the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here are three teams where he could continue his NFL journey.

3 best landing spots for Jonathan Allen

#3. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are one of those teams that need to make moves this offseason if they aspire to compete in the 2025 campaign. They need to bring a true WR1 to pair with Bryce Young but also need to address their defensive issues as soon as possible.

Ad

Allen presents a good opportunity to do so, but the NFC South team will likely face competition for this signing.

#2. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in a similar position to the Panthers, but they only need to focus on improving their defense. Ben Johnson is an offensive coach, but Dennis Allen can turn things around for the defensive unit. Bringing Jonathan Allen to Soldier Field could kickstart an overhaul that puts the Bears in good position to compete in the NFC North division.

Ad

#1. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offensive units in the league and one of the worst defenses, as well. Allen could be an intriguing option for this team and pairing him with Trey Hendrickson could bring a lot of benefits for Zac Taylor's team.

Jonathan Allen is a two-time Pro Bowler (2021 and 2022). Although his numbers decreased in the last two seasons (8.5 combined sacks), he could be a solid addition not only to these teams but other franchises like the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions.

The Bengals have tried to put together a decent defense for a long time now and they have multiple options to do so both in the free market and the trade block.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.