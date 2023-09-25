Jonathan Mingo injury update: Latest on Panthers WR for fantasy football Week 4

Jonathan Mingo was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers. He figured to be a top wide receiver for them given the status of their wide receiver room.

In a Week 3 loss, Mingo went down with injury. So, what is his status moving forward?

Jonathan Mingo injury update

Jonathan Mingo is considered questionable and day-to-day. The rookie wide receiver suffered a concussion in the middle of the game and had to be taken to the locker room.

The NFL takes head injuries seriously, so if a player sustains a concussion, it's very difficult for them to get back into the game. Hence, Mingo was pulled and made inactive. His status will be monitored throughout the week.

Mingo hauled in three of six targets for 21 yards from backup Andy Dalton before getting injured and being forced out of the rest of the game. He will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to play in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

It's always vital to know about injuries for fantasy football, but most of the Panthers' offense is not worth having. Only Miles Sanders is a solid fantasy pick.

Of the wide receivers, a clear hierarchy was developing on the field. Adam Thielen was the top target, seeing 14 passes. He caught 11 of them for over 140 yards and a touchdown.

DJ Chark also caught a few passes, including a 47-yard touchdown. Mingo was targeted six times before being injured, but it looked as if he was the third target. That low of a wide receiver on a mediocre offense with a backup quarterback isn't really viable for fantasy at this point.

What happened to Jonathan Mingo?

In the first half of the contest against the Seattle Seahawks, Jonathan Mingo hit his head pretty hard.

He had to be checked out by the trainers and was eventually tested for a concussion. On confirmation that it was indeed a concussion, the team ruled him out for the game pretty quickly.

Mingo joined his fellow rookie and quarterback Bryce Young on the sideline. Dalton was in relief of Young, who was ruled out earlier in the week. Terrace Marshall Jr. was slotted in in Mingo's absence. That will be the case again next week if both players are out again.

When will Jonathan Mingo return?

Jonathan Mingo is considered day-to-day. Sometimes, concussions can linger and force players out of action for a while. There's no telling what this one will be like for the young wide receiver.

He's not currently expected to miss the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. However, if he does, he would be expected to return the week after against the Detroit Lions.

Right now, Mingo is not considered in a dire situation. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week, especially with how troubling and dangerous concussions can be.