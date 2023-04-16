Jordan Addison NIL deals: How many endorsements did top 2023 NFL Draft prospect have at USC?

Jordan Addison is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The USC Trojans receiver is tipped to get selected in the first round.

Like many college athletes entering the big leagues, Addison is already making financial gains from his name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. He has four endorsement deals in total but signed two of them during his time with USC.

His two contracts while with the Trojans include United Airlines and Fletcher Jones Motorcars.

Addison's previous NILs were with Tickets for Kids and Browser Automotives. He signed these two deals during his time with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Ahead of the draft, Addison is valued at an impressive $1.2 million. However, that value is expected to skyrocket once he joins an NFL team.

Many analysts believe that Addison will be a top-15 pick in the upcoming draft. The 21-year-old has been linked with the New York Giants.

Ric Serritella @NFLDraftBible



25. New York Giants: WR Jordan Addison, USC – It has been a while since the Giants had a playmaker at wide receiver who can stretch the field vertically, a welcomed addition to the offense.



How did Jordan Addison fare in the 2022 season?

USC Trojans WR Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison had an exceptional debut season with the USC Trojans in 2022. The receiver racked up an impressive 875 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions.

He linked up well with Heisman winner Caleb Williams and helped USC to the summit of the PAC-12 standings. However, the Trojans suffered a 47-24 defeat against the Utah Utes in the Championship game as they finished with an 11-3 overall record.

At 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, Addison won’t be the biggest player on the field. However, he has the athleticism and speed to play in the NFL.

Additionally, the wideout has the ability to pluck the ball out of the air and has the strength to hold onto passes with big hits looming. Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team Addison suits up for in the 2023 season.

