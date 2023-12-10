Josh Dobbs or Russell Wilson: Who should I start in Week 14 Fantasy Football?

Josh Dobbs and Russell Wilson have held similar fantasy football values during the 2023 NFL season. Both quarterbacks have been borderline weekly starters in 1QB leagues with plenty of upside when playing in the right matchups. Managers with both options for Week 14 may debate which one to plug into their lineups.

With the 2023 fantasy football playoffs beginning next week in most league formats, many managers will need a victory this week to secure their postseason spot. Starting the right quarterback will be essential in attempting to do so. For those deciding between Wilson and Dobbs in Week 14 lineups, the following breakdown can help.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Josh Dobbs a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Josh Dobbs

When the Minnesota Vikings first acquired Josh Dobbs via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, he went on an absolute tear in fantasy football. He recorded two consecutive finishes among the top five weekly quarterbacks and has now ranked as QB8 or better five times this season. His fantasy value understandably skyrocketed as a result, but he has cooled off considerably since then.

In his past two games with the Vikings, Dobbs has totaled just three touchdowns with an alarming six turnovers, including five interceptions. He also lost both of those games, resulting in the franchise reportedly considering making a quarterback change ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ultimately, they decided to stick with Dobbs, who will likely get a major boost to offense this week. Justin Jefferson is expected to return from the injured reserve list, so Dobbs will get an opportunity to play with the superstar wide receiver for the first time in his career.

This could be enough to overcome a tough matchup with the Raiders defense, who allow the tenth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy pick in Week 14?

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has bounced back in a big way during his second season with the Denver Broncos. After being one of the worst overall quarterbacks last year, including in fantasy football, he has elevated himself back into relevancy. Wilson currently ranks as the overall QB15 and has finished among the top 12 quarterbacks in three of his past four games.

His consistency this season has provided Wilson with a safe floor in fantasy football, but it has also capped his ceiling. He hasn't finished among the top eight quarterbacks since all the way back in Week 4 but has ranked outside of the top 20 just once during that same span.

Wilson's recently rejuvenated rushing threat could potentially unlock his ceiling, as he has rushed for a touchdown in his past two games.

Next up for Wilson is an enticing matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled defensively all season long. They rank toward the bottom of the NFL in many defensive categories and have been particularly poor against fantasy football quarterbacks. They are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Josh Dobbs vs. Russell Wilson: Who should I start in Week 14 fantasy football?

Wilson vs Dobbs

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Russell Wilson makes for a better quarterback option than Josh Dobbs in Week 14 fantasy football lineups. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable for any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions. In this particular scenario, it favors Wilson for a higher output.

Their projected fantasy scores and standings in the Week 14 QB Rankings are close this week, but Dobbs comes up just short. Wilson's better expectations as a passer, less likelihood of an interception and higher probability of scoring touchdowns give him the edge as the more favorable lineup option.

The Optimizer's suggestion highlights the importance of matchups in fantasy football. Wilson is playing in one of the most favorable situations for a quarterback in a potential shootout against a poor defense. Dobbs will have to go on the road against an underrated defense that has created serious problems for quarterbacks this year. This plays a major role in making fantasy football projections.