Josh Downs injury update: Latest on Colts WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Josh Downs has been one of the best rookie wide receivers during the 2023 fantasy football season so far. In his first year with the Indianapolis Colts, he has been ranked among the top 32 weekly wide receivers five times in 10 games. This makes him a legitimate WR3 or Flex option on most fantasy rosters.

Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, Downs has been dealing with a knee injury in recent weeks. While he is yet to miss a game because of it, his usage was apparently affected in each of his past two games. This potentially puts his Week 12 availability in jeopardy.

Josh Downs injury update

Josh Downs

During the Indianapolis Colts' most recent game in Week 10 against the New England Patriots, Josh Downs saw a significant decrease in his workload. He recorded just two receptions on three targets and set a new season-low for snaps played. This was reportedly due to the knee injury he suffered the week before, which he allegedly played through.

The Colts were apparently limiting Downs' usage in their game against the Patriots as his knee injury was reportedly still bothering him. Their bye week came immediately after the game, which was probably perfect timing for Downs to rest and recover.

It apparently worked, as he opened Week 12 as a ful participant in the Colts' first practice session and is no longer listed on their injury report.

What happened to Josh Downs?

Entering Week 9, Downs was on a hot streak in fantasy football, finishing among the top 30 wide receivers in four consecutive games. That streak was broken against the Carolina Panthers when he recorded just one reception for 10 yards.

He suffered a knee injury during the course of the game, contributing to his lackluster production.

The injury resulted in Downs being questionable for the Colts' game against the Patriots the following week, but the rookie was able to battle through and play in a limited capacity.

He will look to return to his usual role in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not being listed on the initial injury report gives him a great chance to do so.

When will Josh Downs return?

His absence from the Indianapolis Colts' first official injury report for Week 12 suggests that Josh Downs is fully expected to play against the Buccaneers. Unless he suffers a setback at some point during their practice week, he should return to his usual role as the WR2 behind Michael Pittman in their offensive scheme.

If Downs is in fact back to full health, he has an excellent matchup against the Buccaneers' struggling pass defense. They are currently allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, giving Downs plenty of upside in a potentially high-scoring game.

