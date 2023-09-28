Josh Reynolds or Romeo Doubs, Start Em’ Sit Em’: Fantasy Football Outlook for WRs on Week 4 TNF

Josh Reynolds and Romeo Doubs have emerged on the fantasy football radar for Week 4 as potential waiver wire targets and lineup streamers. They are each only owned in about 50 percent of all fantasy leagues, so there's a decent shot that one or both will be available. They have quietly posted solid numbers so far this year and their roles in their offenses appear to be growing.

Fantasy football managers will be forced to make an early decision in Week 4 if they are going to plug Reynolds or Doubs into their lineups. This is because they face off against each other on Thursday Night Football in the opening game of the week. For those debating which of the two makes for a better option streaming option, the following breakdown should make the decision easier.

Is Josh Reynolds a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Josh Reynolds quietly put together a solid 2022 fantasy football season last year, including ranking inside the top 30 wide receivers in five separate weeks. He clearly served as the secondary target for Jared Goff in the Detroit Lions' dynamic passing game, trailing only Amon-Ra St. Brown. Despite all of this he remained under the radar during fantasy draft season this year.

One of the main reasons why many fantasy managers were reluctant to draft Reynolds was the presence of Jameson Williams. The Alabama Crimson Tide superstar was a prized prospect when the Lions drafted him, but injuries and off-the-field issues have prevented him from getting much playing time so far during his young career.

In reality, Williams isn't coming back anytime soon, as he opened the 2023 NFL season by serving a six game suspension for illegal gambling. He's also dealing with an injury, and per the rules of the suspension, he's not able to use the Lions' facilities to rehab his injury.

The length of the suspension, paired with the unknowns of the severity of the injury, suggest that Williams' debut could still be way down the road. His time to become a key contributor in their offense is even further away, espeially consdering how little work he's been able to do on the field with their starting unit.

With Jameson Williams essentially out of the picture, at least for now, Josh Reynolds will continue to serve as the WR2 for the high-scoring Lions offense. This holds immediate fantasy football upside on its own, but he confirmed his theortical value with quietly solid production this year so far. In just two games this season, he has finished as WR28 and WR8, respectively, while totaling nine receptions on 13 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

While it may be a bit concerning that Reynolds was completely blanked in Week 3, it's important to remember that he was questionable to play with a groin injury. It's encouraging for his Week 4 fantasy football outlook that he was able to at least play through it, though it was frustrating for those who started him to receive zero points. Another week removed from the injury, as well as him shedding the questionable tag, implies that he should be back to normal.

A healthy Josh Reynolds makes for a solid streaming option in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers in what could potentially be a high-scoring game. His average output of 4.5 receptions on 6.5 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown per game through his first two weeks put him in the range of a WR2 or WR3, so even an average day makes him a sneaky strong fantasy football option.

Is Romeo Doubs a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Romeo Doubs flashed a ton of potential during his rookie season last year, inlcuding finishing among the top 25 fantasy football wide receivers in three different weeks. He did so in a crowded group of wide receivers. But with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb departing during the offseason, additional playing time and a ton of targets became available for the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Doubs figured to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this, as he was named a starter alongside Christian Watson. Further increasing his value this year is the fact that Watson has missed all three games so far as he rcovers from an injury. Doubs has the opportunity to be the WR1 for Jordan Love in his first season as a starting quarterback since replacing the departed Aaron Rodgers.

In his expanded role so far during the 2023 fantasy football season, Romeo Doubs has gone under the radar to turn in solid production. He has finished inside the top 17 wide receivers in two of his three games in PPR leaggues, while finishing inside the top 13 iin those same games for standard scoring leagues. In those two strong performances, he totaled nine receptions on 17 targets for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

His third game, which was in Week 2, was by far his most disappointing fantasy football performance this year, recording just two receptions for 30 yards. The polarizing nature of his output shows that he can be extremely valuable in the right matchups, but also carries legitimate weekly bust potential. He's a classic example of fantasy receiver with a relatively high ceiling, but also a dangerously low floor.

Romeo Doubs is looking to make his Week 4 performance more in line with what he did in Weeks 1 and 3, rather than his Week 2 bust. He will have a good chance to do so against the Detroit Lions, a volatile defense that can often allow high scores to opposing teams. An issue for them last season, it apparently carried over to this year as well after allowing the Seattle Seahawks to score 37 points against them.

The matchup for Doubs this week is relatively favorable, making him a strong target for managers looking to stream a wide receiver in their lineups this week.

In leagues where Romeo Doubs and Josh Reynolds are unavailable on the waiver wire, managers can use the fantasy football trade analyzer instead.

Josh Reynolds vs. Romeo Doubs: Who should I start in Week 4?

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Josh Reynolds makes for a better fantasy football wide receiver option than Romeo Doubs in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. He earned the edge by the narrowest of margins, as he's projected to score just an additional 0.1 points this week.

While Reynolds is potentially expected to see a bit less volume than Doubs, his yardage upside in a more explosive passing offense is what gives him the slight advantage in fantasy football lineups this week. Their razor thin difference in projected fantasy score puts them in the same tier this week as solid streaming options on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 4 slate.