Josh Sweat landing spots: 5 best teams that should pursue DE as Eagles field trade calls

The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end, Josh Sweat, is on the trade block. The one-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, but it looks like the Eagles are looking to move in a new direction.

This article will look at landing spots for the versatile defensive end. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five best landing spots for Josh Sweat

A couple of teams could use a veteran presence on the defensive end. Here's a look at five solid options:

1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a glaring need at various positions, but none is as pressing as at the defensive end. The Bears could do with a sack specialist to ease the burden on Montez Sweat, and that's where Josh Sweat comes in.

Sweat could slot into the Bears' defense with relative ease, and he would improve their last-place position on the NFL's sacks per pass list.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Sweat was pivotal to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2023. He could bring that grit and grind to the postseason-chasing Los Angeles Rams.

Sean McVay's side needs help in the pass rush, and Sweat knows something about putting quarterbacks in a bend.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Here's another postseason regular that Josh Sweat could add value to in the upcoming season. Furthermore, Nick Bosa is the only proven defensive end signed beyond this season.

Sweat could mentor the likes of Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. and slot in beside Bosa to make an elite pass-rush duo.

Expand Tweet

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released star edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, and they'll need an experienced pass catcher to step in.

That's where Sweat could step in. He could also serve as a mentor to up-and-coming sack experts YaYa Diaby and Calijah Kancey.

5. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could use a Pro Bowler on their rebuilding franchise. Josh Sweat would add much-needed playoff experience to the young roster if signed.