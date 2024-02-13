Justin Fields trade rumors: Ranking 5 best fits for Bears QB after recent links with Falcons

Justin Fields finds himself in a difficult situation with the Chicago Bears entering the 2024 NFL offseason. The franchise has the top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and could decide to draft one of the top quarterbacks, such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. If that ends up being their plan, Fields is likely to put be put out on the trade block.

Several teams are expected to be in the market for a new quarterback this year, so those who don't have a target in the draft may be interested in acquiring Fields. He has plenty of upside, including being one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL, so he should have a strong market. Here are his five best potential landing spots.

Justin Fields potential landing spots for 2024 NFL season

#5 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders currently own the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but many around the league believe they want Caleb Williams. They recently hired Kliff Kingsbury, his former offensive coordinator, presumably hoping that will help them get their assumed top target.

If the Bears decide to draft Williams or trade the top pick to someone else that will, the Commanders will need to explore other options. If they are unsatisfied with any of the other rookie options, they could potentially pivot to Justin Fields.

#4 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are expected to move on from Mac Jones and seek out a new quarterback in 2024. They could potentially use their third-overall pick in the draft to do so, but Williams and Maye are potentially gone already, so they may want to explore veteran alternatives instead. Fields could give them a new identity in their first season in more than two decades without Bill Belichick.

#3 - Denver Broncos

It seems extremely likely that the Denver Broncos are ready to move on from Russell Wilson after benching him at the end of the 2023 NFL season. Jarrett Stidham is unlikely to be their solution at quarterback, and with not much draft capital to work with, they may need to seek out a veteran. Pairing Justin Fields with an offensive mind like Sean Payton could potentially unlock his potential.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be searching for answers at quarterback. They benched Jimmy Garoppolo last year, but rookie Aidan O'Connell may not have done enough to secure the long-term job. New head coach Antonio Pierce may be looking to pick his own quarterback going forward, but without a high draft pick, Fields could potentially be their best option.

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

The rumors connecting Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons seem to make a ton of sense. They are a classic example of a team that has a roster built to win now, but their quarterback play has been holding them back. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were among the worst in the NFL last year, but they still barely missed out on making the playoffs. Adding Fields could make them postseason contenders.