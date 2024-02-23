Justin Fields trade value: Exploring potential package Bears could receive for QB this offseason

Justin Fields is one of the biggest names to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL offseason. The Chicago Bears are rumored to be exploring potential trade options for their quarterback. They currently have the first overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, so if they want to select one of the top quarterback prospects, Fields will likely be traded to a new team.

If the Bears do make him available, he figures to have a relatively strong market. Several teams are expected to be seeking quarterback upgrades this year, whether it be through the draft, free agency, or trades, so some of them should be interested in Justin Fields. He is still just 24 years old and is a dynamic dual-threat, including being one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.

While his athletic upside is surely desirable to many teams, his passing numbers have been mediocre. He has recorded just 40 passing touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his three seasons with the Bears but averages more than 700 rushing yards per season.

His polarizing results and unconventional skillset make his trade value an interesting situation. The Bears are probably unlikely to receive a first-round draft pick in exchange for Fields in a potential trade package, but a second-rounder seems to be a good starting point. The franchise doesn't have a second-round pick this year after trading it away to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat, so they could be seeking to add one.

To complete the deal, the Bears may look for another piece to be involved, such as a mid-round draft pick or an established role player that could help boost their roster for the 2024 NFL season. It's more likely that they will want to receive additional draft capital as they continue to rebuild their roster, especially if they are looking to draft a top quarterback prospect like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Projected trade package for Justin Fields: 2nd and 4th-round draft picks

What if the Bears keep Justin Fields?

For the second consecutive year, the Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Last year they traded it away to the Carolina Panthers and received their first-rounder in 2024, which ended up being the top pick. If they decide to keep Justin Fields instead of selecting one of the top quarterback prospects, they would be wise to trade it away again and continue to stock up on draft capital.

With several teams targeting quarterbacks in this year's draft, the pick would likely command a massive return package, as it did last year. The Panthers sent them two first-rounders, two second-rounders, and DJ Moore in exchange for the top pick last year. The Bears could potentially flip the pick again this year and get a similar haul to continue rebuilding their roster around Fields.