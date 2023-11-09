K. J. Osborn injury update: Latest on Vikings WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

K.J. Osborn is the latest Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to go down with injury issues in the 2023 NFL season. The Miami alum suffered a blow in the team's Week 9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Due to the injury, the Vikings have a rather thin wide receiver rotation ahead of Week 10. In this article, we will take a look at what happened to Osborn and his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

K.J. Osborn Injury Update

According to ESPN, K.J. Osborn is currently on concussion protocol, and the backup pass-catcher did not train with his teammates on Wednesday.

This means that Osborn hasn't been cleared to play, and as such, he is more and more unlikely to feature in Week 10. Concussions aren't injuries that you can shake off, and the NFL will be closely monitoring how the Vikings handle the 26-year-old's current injury woes.

What happened to K.J. Osborn?

Osborn suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit in his team's Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The pacy wide receiver lay motionless on the Gridiron for a couple of minutes before making his way down to the sideline and later to the locker room to get further treatment. Osborn did not return to the game.

Every player who enters the NFL's concussion protocol must pass the five phases of the protocol. It is when these phases are cleared that a player is allowed to return to action. It is highly unlikely that Osborn will pass through all five phases of the protocol in time to play in Week 10's game against the New Orleans Saints.

When will K.J. Osborn return?

A more likely return date for Osborn would be his side's Week 11 fixture against the Denver Broncos. By the time of the game, the American would have been out for the better part of two weeks, the standard minimum advisable timeframe for players dealing with concussions.

According to CBS Sports, Osborn was a non-participant in yesterday's general practice session. Ultimately, his availability for the Saints game will be confirmed through his listing on Friday's injury report. At least franchise pass catcher Justin Jefferson will soon be back in action, as the perennial Pro Bowler has missed a record amount of games in 2023.