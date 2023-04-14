Yes, Andy Reid can bulk up the Kansas City Chiefs offense with some of the 2023 NFL draft prospects, considering how thin they are at those positions.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they lack an undisputed WR1. They lost JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency this off-season, and could draft an offensive stud to replace his 900+ yards of offense for the season.

So, before we highlight an offensive prospect that the Chiefs should draft, let's look at some of the Chiefs' primary 2023 draft Needs:

What are the Kansas City Chiefs 2023 draft needs?

The defending Super Bowl LVII champs have the following needs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

#1 Wide Receiver

After losing Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, many believe that making an addition at the wide receiver position is paramount. Those two players combined for over 100 receptions for 1,230 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 NFL season. They'll need to make some sort of addition to help offset that loss in production.

#2 Edge Rusher

Another position that needs strengthening is the edge rusher. The Chiefs lost a lot of pass-rushing production this off-season. Sure, the team added Charles Omenihu in free agency, who had 54 pressures on the year, but Kansas City still has some work to do there.

#3 Offensive Tackle

The Chiefs lack an elite offensive tackle, and their offense would be better served if they snag one. Of course, there's Lucas Niang, a player in whom Andy Reid has a lot of faith. We are curious whether he can stay fit. Remember, he has appeared in just 19 since being drafted into the NFL in 2021.

Which offensive prospect should the Kansas City Chiefs Draft?

The general consensus among Kansas City Chiefs fans is that they must draft a wide receiver in this month's draft's first round. While the draft doesn't have generational prospects at wideout, one player could fit like a glove with the Chiefs.

That player is Zay Flowers, a wideout fresh off a stellar college career with Boston College. Flowers is electric in speed, and he reminds us of an earlier version of the cheetah, Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs treasure players who can create independently and thrive when Patrick Mahomes breaks outside the pocket. Flowers fits into that role with relative ease, and he should be a pivotal weapon for Mahomes for the next decade.

