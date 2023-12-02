Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report: Latest on Kadarius Toney, Jerick McKinnon, Nick Bolton and more for Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) sit atop the AFC West with one of the best records in the league. Kansas City is entering Week 13 with a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Its success has come with some struggles with dropped passes by receivers. Nonetheless, the team looks primed to make it back to that same stadium for the Super Bowl next year.

The Chiefs travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on SNF in Week 13.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 injury report

Ahead of their matchup versus the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs have a total of eight players on the injury list. Only one player, linebacker Nick Bolton, is listed as out. Bolton was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Just one of the eight are listed as questionable, running back Jerick McKinnon. He didn't practice Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

The remaining six players have no current status listed on the injury report. These players are Kadarius Toney, Bryan Cook, Rashee Rice, Donovan Smith, L'Jarius Sneed and Skyy Moore

Kadarius Toney injury update

Toney should be a go against Green Bay on SNF as he was a full participant in practice leading up to the game. The 2021 first-round selection has struggled a bit this season. He has 22 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs all the help he can get at receiver with their lack of depth at the position.

Jerick McKinnon injury update

McKinnon is likely to play after missing the team's game against the Raiders with a groin injury. The 31-year-old has not seen the field that much this season in a crowded backfield with Isaiah Pacehco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He has 13 carries for 30 yards rushing but has three receiving touchdowns, second on the team.

Nick Bolton injury update

Head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media at a press conference to share that the linebacker will stay on injured reserve for at least another week before being activated. He suffered his wrist injury back in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bolton has played in four games this season and has 28 total tackles with a forced fumble and an interception. The Chiefs defense has done well in his absence but could use him to bolster the linebacker core.