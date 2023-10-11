Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Latest on Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton for Fantasy Football Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are having a great 2023 NFL season, and everything is going according to plan for Andy Reid's team. The defending Super Bowl champs are 4-1 to start the year.

The Chiefs' next game is against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos, arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL. Hence, it would be a surprise if Patrick Mahomes and co don't leave Week 6 with a 5-1 record.

However, it's not all rosy for the Chiefs heading into Week 6, as the franchise is dealing with a number of injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs have some key players questionable in their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. Star tight end Travis Kelce is doubtful with an ankle injury, linebacker Nick Bolton is also battling an ankle issue, and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho is on IR with a quadriceps injury.

Other players on the injured reserve include but aren't limited to wide receiver Richie James, tight end Jody Fortson, and safety Nazeeh Johnson.

Travis Kelce's Injury Update

Kansas City Chiefs leading pass catcher, Travis Kelce, has had a rollercoaster season in 2023.

The TE began the year with an injury from training camp, causing him to miss Week 1, resulting in a loss to the Detroit Lions. However, he returned in Week 2, continuing his impressive form from 2022, accumulating 222 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

As of Week 6, Kelce is dealing with an ankle injury, and it's uncertain if coach Andy Reid will take the risk of playing him against a struggling opponent.

Nick Bolton's Injury Update

The Chiefs are also sweating on the fitness of rummaging linebacker Nick Bolton. According to statistical data, no Kansas City Chiefs player took more snaps than Nick Bolton last season (1,119).

Unfortunately, the consistent snaps have taken a toll on Bolton in 2023. The elite linebacker has already missed two games this year due to an ankle injury. Bolton is listed as questionable for the Chiefs' Week 6 against the Broncos.