Kansas City Chiefs Week 8 injury report vs. Broncos: Latest on Nick Bolton, Justin Watson and more

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Sean Payton's Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs come into this game as significant favorites, especially considering that a plethora of previously injured players have made their recoveries ahead of Week 8.

In this piece, we will take a look at the Chiefs' final injury report ahead of the game, as well as shine the spotlight on two key players on the roster. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Kansas City Chiefs Week 8 injury report

According to the Kansas City Chiefs' website, there are five players on the injury report ahead of the Denver matchup. These players are Nick Bolton, Mike Edwards, Jerick McKinnon, Justin Watson and Harrison Butker.

Out of the five players, only Nick Bolton has been ruled out of action, while the other four are likely to play against the Broncos.

Nick Bolton's injury update

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton is officially out of his team's Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos with a wrist injury. According to Dave Skretta of AP News, Bolton had surgery in Los Angeles this week on his fractured wrist.

That means that the 2021 second-round draft pick is set to embark on a spell on the sidelines as he enters the rehabilitation period. Bolton's loss is a significant one for the Chiefs, as the versatile LB is one of the NFL's best playmaking linebackers. Bolton amassed 180 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions last season. Such stats aren't the norm for a player just finding his footing in the National Football League.

Justin Watson's injury update

In some more positive news, Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson is fit enough to play against the Broncos in Week 8. The handy pass-catcher missed last week's win with a dislocated elbow, but thankfully, his status for this week is more positive.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Watson was an active participant in this week's training and expected him to suit up in Week 8. The backup wideout has 10 catches for 219 yards in six games this season. He will be a nice auxiliary weapon for Patrick Mahomes versus the Broncos.